U.S. Attorney, Gov. Landry share results of law enforcement initiatives aimed at violent crime

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry said Wednesday that a united effort between federal, state and local law enforcement will continue to bring whatever resources are necessary to rid the streets of Baton Rouge of violent crime.

Landry, surrounded by Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison C. Travis and other law enforcement heads, said that Operation Violent Crime Takedown has resulted in more than 100 arrests for violent crime in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The governor said that the joint law enforcement effort including agents from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Homeland Security Investigations, as well as representatives from the Louisiana State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Baton Rouge Police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, is "trying to bring and restore law and order to this city."

Landry added that 100 firearms, 32 machine gun conversion devices, more than a quarter of a million dollars, 693 grams of fentanyl, 6,200 ounces of marijuana, 41 ounces of synthetic marijuana and 3,900 grams of cocaine, among other drugs, have been seized as part of the operation.

"These are deadly drugs that are impacting this city," Landry emphasized.

The governor said the task force was inspired by the success of Troop NOLA and their effective response to the Jan. 1 terrorist attack. He added it was always his intention for the success of Troop NOLA to be a template for the entire state.

Landry added that he is trying to add more prosecutors to District Attorney Hillar Moore's office to be able to keep violent criminals off the street. He said that he will turn to the legislature to get more funding to DA's offices, incentivizing those who put criminals behind bars.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Tapp said that in total, 34 law enforcement operations were carried out by the joint task force, resulting in 52 grand jury indictments and 68 people being charged with federal crimes.

Tapp added that they targeted multiple gangs, including the Vultures, the 60 Gang, the BBG Gang and the Bleedas.

"We hit them hardest in the four neighborhoods they call home," he said.

Landry said that this effort is "the beginning, not the end of constant operation that will continue until we see a severe reduction in violent crime."

"We've buried far too many young people as a result of these drugs," Landry said.