U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0

HAMMOND - After finishing last season as runner ups, the U-High boy's soccer team returned to Strawberry Stadium with vengeance.

The Cubs would now have to take on No. 1 Loyola Prep of Shreveport to reach the mountain top.

A cold and windy evening made goals hard to come by for both teams in the first half. The game was scoreless at halftime, but the Cubs had five of their seven shots on goal.

The second half went in favor of U-High. In the 63rd minute, the Cubs were near Loyola's goal and when the ball was thrown in, junior Sie Parker finished the job and scored the lone goal of the game.

They were able to finish out the game defensively and that was all they needed to capture their fourth state championship in program history, with a final score of 1-0. Parker was named the Most Outstanding Player of the game.