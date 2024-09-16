Two years after her murder, Allie Rice's family still does not have answers

BATON ROUGE - Monday marks two years since LSU student, Allison "Allie" Rice was shot dead in her car on Government Street while waiting for a train to pass.

Since that day, Allie's family has struggled to make sense of her death and move forward in a meaningful way. No arrests have been made in connection with her murder.

"When the words came out of the detective's mouth — about Allie being with the coroner — it's like everything just changed in an instant," Allie's father, Paul Rice, said.

Numerous media interviews, public appearances, and viral social media posts later, and still no answers. With each passing day, her family carries the weight of grief.

"It was a little hard to get out of bed this morning," Paul Rice said.

According to Rice, the events and timeline leading up to Allie's murder unfolded in a matter of minutes. To this day, he still cannot wrap his head around the heinous crime committed against his daughter.

"The best that we can determine was this was an attempted carjacking. When she tried to get away they shot her. I mean, you can't take the car after that. I mean, you're gonna drive it around with a busted windshield, blood and bullet holes everywhere? It just doesn't make sense."

Despite evidence being collected at the scene, Rice says detectives are at a dead end unless someone speaks up.

"There's nothing for them to work with and this is frustrating. Somebody out there knows who did it, why they did it or were personally involved in it, but when nobody speaks, we're not getting answers," he said.

Rice said he hasn't ruled out the possibility that Allie's killer might not be alive anymore.

"There were several instances that occurred within a short time after Allie's murder. I even questioned the detectives, is this somehow related? I'm hearing that this is related, there's things floating around that this guy might have been involved... they've never been able to connect the dots on any of these people," Rice said.

The bottom line, according to Rice, is that law enforcement will not move forward with the case unless they have clearly defined evidence. They fear any false accusations could jeopardize the case.

"They're going to be very careful, very methodical and very thorough when it comes time to make that call."

While Allie's family waits for an answer that feels like it may never come, they are focused on contributing to positive changes in the community. Rice says the Live Like Allie Foundation is working on a college scholarship for students and the new Inspiration Community Center will feature an Allie Rice memorial when it opens.