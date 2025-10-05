Two-vehicle collision in Prairieville kills one

PRAIRIEVILLE - A two-vehicle collision in Prairieville early Sunday morning ended with one death and two others injured.

Investigators said that Jesse Diaz,23, of Denham Springs, stopped in the left lane on I-10 and exited the vehicle. Moments later, a second vehicle traveling in the left lane struck the rear of Diaz's car, as well as Diaz.

Diaz was pronounced dead on the scene, while the passenger and driver of the second vehicle sustained moderate injuries.

This comes hours after another fatal crash in East Feliciana.

Officers are still investigating the situation.