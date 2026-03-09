Latest Weather Blog
Two Texas women arrested in Grant Parish after using crow decoys to smuggle contraband into federal prison
POLLOCK — Two Texas women were arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs and other items into a federal prison using plastic crow decoys, according to the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said that 38-year-old Melanie Jean Worthington of Joshua, Texas and 41-year-old Kassy Marie Cole of Hurst, Texas, admitted to being paid $40,000 to smuggle crow decoys filled with drugs, cell phones and tobacco into the facility.
The pair allegedly used a drone to drop the crow decoys filled with contraband onto the grounds of the federal prison.
Worthington and Cole were arrested by the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office for multiple charges, including possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and taking contraband into a penal institution.
Cole was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.
