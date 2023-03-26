Two pilots dead after BRPD helicopter crashed into cane field in West Baton Rouge

WEST BATON ROUGE - Two pilots were killed when a police helicopter crashed into a cane field in rural West Baton Rouge Parish.

Authorities say the BRPD helicopter crashed into a cane field off North Winterville Road, just off U.S. 190. Following a search, the crash was located around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The coroner's office was called out to the crash. Officials confirmed to WBRZ that two pilots were on board and died at the scene.

Officers with State Police, BRPD and the WBR Sheriff's Office responded to the crash. Several fire trucks and ambulances were also at the scene as of 12:30 p.m.

The helicopter believed to be involved in the crash has been a resource for BRPD since 2010. It has since undergone technology updates and re-painting. FAA records show the Robinson 44 II aircraft is certified through mid-2028.

The R44 is a twin-blade, four-seat helicopter that is one of the more common models used by law enforcement.

This is a developing story.