Two men found with gunshot wounds to the head in east Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a reported shooting off North Harrells Ferry early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to an apartment complex on West Sherwood Meadow Avenue off North Harrells Ferry Road shortly before 1 a.m. on reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found two men on the ground with gunshot wounds to their heads.

The two men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Just two hours before, an unknown suspect drove up near a man on North Acadian Thruway and shot him in the head. Police said while the two shootings appeared similar, they had no reason to believe they were connected.