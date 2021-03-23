Latest Weather Blog
Two killed, including parish worker, in Plaquemine crash Tuesday morning
PLAQUEMINE - A government worker with Iberville Parish was one of two people killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning.
The collision killed Patrick Dwyer, 40, and Marvin Stampley, 77, both of Plaquemine.
Police believe Dwyer was driving southbound on LA Hwy 77 in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when he crossed into an opposing lane and crashed head-on into Stampley, who was driving northbound in a 2015 Ford F-150.
The drivers were wearing seatbelts, but both died at the scene.
Stampley had worked in the parish government for over a decade. Parish President Mitch Ourso, who called Stampley a close friend, said Stampley was heading to a community center to deliver donations and food at the time of the crash.
“The world is a lesser place,” Ourso said. “This is a hard one here."
Stampley most recently worked in building inspections and special projects.
The crash is still under investigation.
