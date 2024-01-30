43°
Two injured after fight led to shooting early Tuesday morning

Tuesday, January 30 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital after being reportedly shot early Tuesday morning. 

Officials said the two were transported from an address on Buttonwood Drive off Glen Oaks Drive sometime after midnight Tuesday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said two men were reportedly going to meet someone, and when they arrived, two other men got into an argument with them and shot at them. 

The two victims received non-life-threatening injuries. 

There was no further information on possible suspects.

