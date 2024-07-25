Latest Weather Blog
Two arrested after person shot, robbed during sale in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - Two people were arrested after a person was shot and robbed during an attempt to sell an item, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the shooting took place Tuesday, July 23 in the Rebelle Lane area of Port Allen. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, reported that he had attempted to sell an item through an online marketplace when the suspect brandished a handgun, robbed him, and shot him in the leg.
Police learned that the suspect, Julius Knox Jr., 23, had a female accomplice, identified as 23-year-old Madelyn Roshto.
Roshto was arrested in Baton Rouge on the night of the incident. However, Knox had fled the scene before law enforcement’s arrival.
Today, Knox turned himself in at the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center. Both Knox and Roshto remain in custody this evening.
Knox was booked for attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery, while Roshto was booked for principal to first-degree murder and principal to armed robbery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trashed house boarded up, homeowner's family steps in following 2 On Your...
-
17-year-old taken into custody after alleged home invasion, aggravated assault; previously fled...
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
17-year-old taken back into custody after alleged home invasion, aggravated assault
-
Fire department investigating overnight vacant house fire