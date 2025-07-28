Two adults, one juvenile taken into custody after allegedly breaking into cars at Port Allen hotel

PORT ALLEN — Three people were taken into custody Monday morning after a series of vehicle break-ins at a Port Allen hotel.

Around 3:30 a.m., West Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded to reports of break-ins at a hotel along Commercial Drive. When they arrived on the scene, deputies took one suspected burglar into custody.

As deputies arrived, a vehicle drove away but later crashed near the Port of Greater Baton Rouge. Two additional suspects were apprehended here, deputies added.

Two adults and one juvenile are being interviewed and are expected to be booked into the parish jail later Monday, a WBRSO spokesperson said.