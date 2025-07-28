90°
Latest Weather Blog
Two adults, one juvenile taken into custody after allegedly breaking into cars at Port Allen hotel
PORT ALLEN — Three people were taken into custody Monday morning after a series of vehicle break-ins at a Port Allen hotel.
Around 3:30 a.m., West Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded to reports of break-ins at a hotel along Commercial Drive. When they arrived on the scene, deputies took one suspected burglar into custody.
As deputies arrived, a vehicle drove away but later crashed near the Port of Greater Baton Rouge. Two additional suspects were apprehended here, deputies added.
Trending News
Two adults and one juvenile are being interviewed and are expected to be booked into the parish jail later Monday, a WBRSO spokesperson said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Stolen truck catches fire outside St. Alphonsus Catholic School; officials investigating as...
-
2une In Previews: Christian Community Theater's 'Singin' in the Rain'
-
Louisiana Department of Education honors 2026 teacher and principal of the year
-
Pregnant mother, unborn child killed in double-shooting at Highland Road apartment complex
-
All lanes reopened on I-12 Eastbound in Livingston Parish after crews remove...