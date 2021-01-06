55°
Twitter, Facebook lock President Trump's accounts over posts about DC protest

Wednesday, January 06 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

Twitter and Facebook have temporarily banned President Donald Trump from posting on either social media site after violating the sites' "Civic Integrity policy."

The lock on the president's Twitter account relate to statements and a video Trump tweeted after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers discussed certifying the results of the presidential election. 

Twitter says Trump's account will remain locked if the president does not remove the posts in question. 

