38°
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Five-year-old boy killed in Livingston Parish, father arrested
-
Labadieville residents picking up the pieces after tornado rips through town
-
Number of fatal accidents during 2023 holiday season may surpass previous record
-
Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department station torn to pieces after tornado
-
National Weather Service confirms EF-0 damage near Labadieville