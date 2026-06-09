Tuesday AM Forecast: Steam machine ramps up as rain coverage goes down

Get ready for the heat! As our rain chances trend downward, high humidity levels will combine with daytime heating to push "feels-like" temperatures into the triple digits across most of the area. While widespread rain is off the table, the atmosphere will remain unstable enough to trigger a few spotty to isolated afternoon thunderstorms, so keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans.

Today & Tonight: Expect plenty of sunshine for your Tuesday, which will push afternoon highs into the low 90s. However, high humidity will create a "feels-like" temperature roughly 10° hotter than the actual thermometer reading, so please remember to drink plenty of water if you are spending time outdoors. As the day heats up, we will see some isolated thunderstorms pop up after midday, with the highest probability for activity falling along and south of the I-10 corridor. This is far from a widespread rain event; we are only forecasting about 30% coverage across the region, meaning the vast majority of us will stay completely dry. Once the sun goes down, we will lose the daytime heating that fuels these storms, causing any lingering downpours to quickly fade away and leaving us with a quiet, muggy night and a low near 73°.





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Up Next: We are looking at our lowest rain chances of the week on Wednesday and Thursday, though we can't completely rule out a stray shower. Only about 20% of the area is expected to see an afternoon thunderstorm, meaning the vast majority of us will stay entirely dry. Because we won't have widespread rain or cloud cover to cool things down, there will be very little relief from the heat. Expect afternoon highs to consistently climb into the low 90s for the rest of the week, with heat index values easily soaring into the triple digits. Looking ahead to the weekend, atmospheric moisture will begin to surge back into the region, which points to a higher coverage of afternoon thunderstorms. While lightning and heavy downpours could certainly be a nuisance for your weekend plans, it currently does not look like a total washout.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

— Balin

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