Tuesday AM Forecast: ***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** NO RELIEF IN SIGHT

THE FORECAST

An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* will once again remain in effect across southeast Louisiana on Monday. This means heat index values could go over 113 degrees for a period of two hours. Hot temperatures and high humidity combined may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Today & Tomorrow: Do not discount the fact that yet another dangerously hot day is forecast with the heat being ever-present as a long streak of excessive intense heat will continue and high temperatures approach the 100 degree mark for the next several days and the heat index soaring over 110 degrees or greater. Rain chances also appear very slim over the next several days negating any heat relief. The record high temperature for Tuesday is 100 degrees set back in 1930, and the record could be tied or even broken today. The evening and overnight hours will be hot and humid with the heat index still hovering around 100 degrees late into the night, and with no possibility of rain in the overnight forecast, conditions will remain stagnate and miserable as mother nature will not be able to cool things down enough before daybreak and ushering in another day of scorching heat.

--Keller

