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Truck catches fire along I-12 near Hammond; causing several miles of congestion

49 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2026 Jun 12, 2026 June 12, 2026 12:32 PM June 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — A truck caught fire around noon on Friday along I-12.

The fire happened near Hammond, causing several miles of congestion on the interstate between I-55 and La. 43 going west toward Baton Rouge. 

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WBRZ has reached out to Acadian Ambulance to learn if anyone was hurt in the fire. 

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