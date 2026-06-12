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Truck catches fire along I-12 near Hammond; causing several miles of congestion
HAMMOND — A truck caught fire around noon on Friday along I-12.
The fire happened near Hammond, causing several miles of congestion on the interstate between I-55 and La. 43 going west toward Baton Rouge.
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WBRZ has reached out to Acadian Ambulance to learn if anyone was hurt in the fire.
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