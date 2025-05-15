Trinity Driving School temporarily closed due to ongoing investigation by Office of Motor Vehicles

BATON ROUGE — Trinity Driving School in Baton Rouge is under investigation by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

A sign that says "temporarily closed" hangs on the school's door , and a pop-up menu on its website says the school is closed due to "technical difficulties" and instructs people to contact the OMV.

The OMV confirmed the investigation.

"Students and parents should continue to reach out to the OMV at the email and number provided. We will be collecting information and will notify the parents and students with further instructions once we have more information," said Kelly Sittig, an OMV customer service administrator.

To contact the OMV, call 225-925-1795 or email ladrivingschools@dps.la.gov.

2 On Your Side previously reported on difficulties parents were facing with scheduling the driving portion of their child's driving school class at Trinity in 2021.