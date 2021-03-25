71°
Latest Weather Blog
Tree topples onto mobile home, killing person inside
CENTREVILLE, MS. - Strong winds sent a tree crashing down onto a mobile home, causing the death of one person inside the home at the time.
According to the National Weather Service, the incident happened Wednesday, in the wake of a severe weather outbreak across Mississippi. The exact location of the incident is unknown.
Parts of Mississippi remain under a tornado watch.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prom season makes a long-awaited return
-
Company helping local pharmacies distribute vaccines as Louisiana accelerates rollout
-
Year after COVID shutdown, Baton Rouge family finally embraces inside nursing home
-
Thursday's Health Report
-
La officials prepare for expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility
Sports Video
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community
-
Baton Rouge CC using gardening gloves as tools for successful season