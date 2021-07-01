79°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Update: Stop and go traffic along I-10 W near Ramah likely to clear soon
IBERVILLE - An overnight wreck I-10 West near the Ramah/Maringouin exit has been cleared, but is still causing some area congestion early Thursday morning.
An overturned 18-wheeler had the interstate shut down for some time overnight, and as of 5 a.m., lingering effects of the incident can still be seen on the westbound side of I-10, in traffic headed towards Lafayette. Though all lanes are open, traffic remains stop-and-go due to the incident.
The lingering congestion is likely to clear well before 6 a.m.
Trending News
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU gymnast expected to earn more money than any other college athlete
-
Gov. Edwards expected to sign bill allowing college athletes to profit from...
-
Thursday 5 am Tropics Update
-
EBR crews working to synchronize traffic lights throughout the parish
-
Time capsule buried at former Cortana Mall unearthed 45 years later