Traffic slowed on I-10 West near College Drive after a crash involving truck, 18-wheeler

BATON ROUGE — Traffic is backed up on I-10 West after a truck hauling a boat crashed into an 18-wheeler.

Traffic cameras show the crash happened around 4:30 p.m., right after the College Drive exit on I-10 West.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Sources say there are no injuries.