86°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic nightmare: Crashes on Mississippi River Bridge snarl morning commute throughout BR
PORT ALLEN - A crash involving two 18-wheelers on the westbound Mississippi River Bridge caused standstill traffic to back up for miles Tuesday morning.
The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. and initially blocked two lanes of traffic on the three-lane bridge. Officials say no injuries were reported.
As of 10:20 a.m., the wreck was cleared and all lanes were reopened. Delays from the top of the bridge continued back until the I-10/I-12 split. The delay, at its peak, climbed to almost two hours, devastating westbound commuters coming into the city.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU hit with another $250k fine after fans storm field celebrating win...
-
Tiger Band featured in new song, video that artist hopes will be...
-
Cheering fans caused tremors at Tiger Stadium during LSU's overtime win against...
-
After latest failure involving infant's overdose death, DCFS boss still has no...
-
Aerial view of LSU fans storming Tiger Stadium field
Sports Video
-
Saints vs. Ravens loss
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux