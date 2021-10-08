82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic Alert: Two crashes slowing traffic along LA 1 north, towards Miss River Bridge

2 hours 55 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, October 08 2021 Oct 8, 2021 October 08, 2021 8:05 AM October 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two crashes are slowing down the drive on LA 1 north, toward the Mississippi River Bridge.

The left lane is blocked on LA 1 North at the Intracoastal Bridge due to a wreck. 

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

