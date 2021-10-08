82°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Alert: Two crashes slowing traffic along LA 1 north, towards Miss River Bridge
BATON ROUGE - Two crashes are slowing down the drive on LA 1 north, toward the Mississippi River Bridge.
The left lane is blocked on LA 1 North at the Intracoastal Bridge due to a wreck.
TRAFFIC ALERT- Head's up west-side! Two crashes are slowing down the drive on LA 1 north, toward the MRB.— Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) October 8, 2021
Trending News
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Student arrested over TikTok challenge
-
News 2 Geaux: FDA to meet October 26 on kid's COVID shot
-
FEMA continuing to provide temporary housing, support to Ida survivors
-
DOE: Baker daycare at center of controversy had no previous complaints
-
Temporary housing funded by FEMA available for Hurricane Ida victims