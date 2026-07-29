Baton Rouge nonprofit partners with BREC to bring table tennis to summer camp kids

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Table Tennis Club teamed up with BREC to teach more than a dozen summer camp kids how to play table tennis at Forest Community Park this afternoon.

The non-profit, which has been working with BREC since 2022, is focused on teaching young players the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship.

The organization also raises funds for the park system. WBRZ viewers may recognize the club from WBRZ's Get 2 Moving.