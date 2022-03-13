52°
Tom Brady announces return to the field, heading into 23rd season

1 hour 42 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, March 13 2022 Mar 13, 2022 March 13, 2022 6:47 PM March 13, 2022 in News
By: Logan Cullop

TAMPA BAY - After announcing his retirement at the beginning of February, Tom Brady has decided to return to the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season. 

