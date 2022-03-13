Tom Brady announces return to the field, heading into 23rd season

TAMPA BAY - After announcing his retirement at the beginning of February, Tom Brady has decided to return to the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm