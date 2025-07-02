92°
Toddler pronounced dead after being hit by car in Central
CENTRAL - A 2-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in Central, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.
The toddler allegedly ran in front of the car around 12:19 p.m. on Tuesday along Larch Meadow Circle when he was hit.
He was brought to the hospital by AirMed but was later pronounced dead.
The EBRSO said no charges would be pressed against the driver and that the incident was ruled an accident.
