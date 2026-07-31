Tip leads to several arrests as drug bust seizes over 135 grams of fentanyl

From left to right: Tullier, Sims, Howard, Terrell

BATON ROUGE — Four people were arrested in July following a raid of a polydrug trafficking organization that stemmed from a tip submitted to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office back in May.

According to arrest records, deputies received a tip that Ronny Howard Jr. was involved in drug distribution. During the investigation, Narcotics Agents established that Ronrico Terrell, Howard's uncle, and Courtney Forman were also involved in the operation.

Through the investigation, Howard and Terrell were found to be associated with several addresses, including locations on Darryl Drive, Rodney Drive, Gus Young Avenue, Flora Lane, North 38th Street and Pasadena Drive.

While conducting surveillance, Terrell and Howard were seen meeting multiple times at a known narcotics distribution location on North 38th Street where numerous people visited the location for no more than five minutes at a time, leading investigators to believe that hand-to-hand transactions were taking place.

Agents also observed Howard make several short stops at a residence on Gus Young Avenue deemed to be a distribution location that Howard was supplying with illegal narcotics. According to arrest records, agents later conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from the residence on Gus Young Avenue.

On July 9, agents executed search warrants at the residences located on Darryl Drive, Rodney Drive, Gus Young Avenue, Flora Lane, North 38th Street and Pasadena Drive.

At the time of the execution of the search warrant on Flora Lane, Howard had an active arrest warrant for conspiracy to commit distribution of Schedule II CDS and money laundering. Upon arrival, the SWAT team unsuccessfully attempted to breach the front door of the residence, which was allegedly fortified. While breaching an alternate entry point, members of the SWAT team found Howard running from the master bathroom before taking him into custody. SWAT members also located two juveniles in the residence along with Norman Sims, who was later arrested.

A search of the residence yielded 22 grams of crack cocaine, four digital scales with cocaine residue, 20 milligrams of oxycodone, hydrocodone, meto-cholorophenylpiperazine pressed tablets, 5.5 grams of cocaine, 30 milligrams of oxycodone hydrochlorides, a blender with fentanyl residue, as well as firearm magazines, a handgun and $27,106.

During an interview with authorities, Howard claimed the seized money was from multiple vehicle sales made through Howard Auto Sales LLC over the last three to four months. However, agents claimed that Howard did not have an employer-reported income as he had a prolonged absence from the traditional workforce.

The warrant executed on North 38th Street led to the seizure of mannitol, which is used to "cut" narcotics, Taurus PT111 G2 9mm, eight scales, five dosage units of Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, 362.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, 115 grams of fentanyl wrapped in a blanket, 5.7 grams of fentanyl in a door frame and $2535.

The warrant executed on Gus Young Avenue led to the seizure of 115.9 grams of marijuana, 291.2 grams of suspected "mojo" or synthetic marijuana, a scale and a spoon with cocaine residue, 458 DU MDMA pills, 25 sheets of paper containing cannabinoids, a glass measuring cup with cocaine residue, 60 DU fentanyl pills, 4.2 grams of fentanyl, 8.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 101.5 grams of crack-cocaine, 71.4 grams of cocaine, 300 milligrams of codeine, 325 milligrams of oxycodone and a a Colt .45 caliber handgun.

Additionally, the warrant executed on Pasadena Drive led to the seizure of $10,810.

Terrell, who is on federal supervised probation, and Howard were booked on various drug and gun charges; Norman Sims and James Tullier were also arrested.

Bruce Howard, Courtney Forman, Techelle Stewart and Joseph Clark remain at large, with warrants for their arrest being obtained.