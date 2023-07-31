Tiger football stars start to make preseason watch lists

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger football team is set to report for the start of fall camp this week and already some of the preseason watch lists are starting to pop with their names on them.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers are among 85 players nationally who have been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List for the 2023 season.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the award in 2019.

Daniels enters his second season with the Tigers after leading LSU to a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title in 2022. Daniels set LSU records for rushing yards (885) and rushing TDs (11) by a quarterback in 2022 and he was one of only two players nationally to rush for 800 yards and throw for at least 2,500 yards.

Daniels’ 3,798 yards of total offense last year ranks second to only Burrow in school history. He also became the first LSU quarterback to rush and pass for 3 TDs in a game decided in regulation doing so in the win over Florida.

A preseason All-SEC selection, Daniels enters his final season with the Tigers having thrown for 8,938 yards and 49 touchdowns in his college career, three of which were spent at the starting quarterback at Arizona State.

Nabers, also a preseason All-SEC selection, is coming off the 12th 1,000-yard receiving season in school history. Nabers led the SEC in receptions (72) and ranked No. 2 in the league in receiving yards (1,017) last year as a sophomore.

Nabers enters his junior season with 100 career receptions for 1,437 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Maxwell Award is the first 16 national award watch lists that will be announced over the next two weeks.

Award Date LSU Players on List

Maxwell July 31 QB Jayden Daniels, WR Malik Nabers

Outland Aug. 1

Bronko Nagurski Aug. 1

Lou Groza Aug. 2

Ray Guy Aug. 2

Wuerffel Aug. 3

Paul Hornung Aug. 3

Mackey Aug. 4

Rimington Aug. 4

Dick Butkus Aug. 7

Jim Thorpe Aug. 7

Davey O’Brien Aug. 8

Doak Walker Aug. 9

Biletnikoff Aug. 10

Walter Camp Aug. 11

Bednarik Aug. 14