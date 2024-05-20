Latest Weather Blog
Tiger baseball noticeably absent from SEC honors list
BATON ROUGE - A year after dominating the award circuit, the LSU Tiger baseball team was noticeably absent from the Southeastern Conference 2024 baseball awards and All-SEC teams after a tough year on the diamond.
No Tigers made the All-SEC first team and only third-baseman Tommy White and pitchers Luke Holman and Griffin Herring were voted to the second team.
The awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches.
The future looks brighter for the Tigers as freshmen Ashton Larson and Steven Milam each earned a place on the SEC All-Freshman team.
The SEC announced on Monday that Georgia’s Charlie Condon was named SEC Player of the Year, Arkansas’ Hagen Smith is the SEC Pitcher of the Year, Texas A&M’s Gavin Grahovac is the SEC Freshman of the Year, Tennessee’s Drew Beam is the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Kentucky’s Nick Mingione was voted the SEC Coach of the Year.
Condon leads the nation with a .451 batting average and a Georgia record 35 home runs this season, which is also second most in SEC single season history. The Marietta, Ga., native earned SEC weekly honors three times this season. He enters the SEC Tournament on a 24-game hitting streak.
Smith broke the Arkansas career strikeout record (349), and he is just five shy of the Razorbacks’ single-season strikeout mark of 155. A native of Bullard, Texas, Smith leads the nation with a 1.52 ERA. He is 9-0 this season and is holding batters to a .135 average.
Trending News
Grahovac is hitting .322 this season with 19 home runs and 59 RBI. He has hit 13 home runs in SEC play, and the Orange, Calif., native earned back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors in April.
Beam holds a 3.47 GPA in finance and was a CSC Academic All-District selection last year. He is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll. The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native is tied for fourth in the SEC with eight wins on the mound this season.
Mingione led Kentucky to its second SEC regular season title with a school-record 22 league wins. The Wildcats started the year unranked but finished the regular season ranked No. 2. It is the second SEC Coach of the Year honor for Mingione (2017).
2024 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Charlie Condon, Georgia
Pitcher of the Year: Hagen Smith, Arkansas
Freshman of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Drew Beam, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Nick Mingione, Kentucky
First Team All-SEC
C: Jackson Appel, Texas A&M
1B: Jac Caglianone, Florida
2B: Christian Moore, Tennessee
3B: Charlie Condon, Georgia
SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama*
SS: David Mershon, Mississippi State*
OF: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M
OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
OF: Dylan Dreiling, Tennessee
SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas
SP: Khal Stephen, Mississippi State
RP: Evan Aschenbeck, Texas A&M
DH/UT: Ike Irish, Auburn*
DH/UT: Nick Lopez, Kentucky*
Second Team All-SEC
C: Cole Messina, South Carolina
1B: Blake Burke, Tennessee
2B: Peyton Stovall, Arkansas
3B: Tommy White, LSU
SS: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
OF: Kavares Tears, Tennessee
OF: Ryan Waldschmidt, Kentucky
OF: Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State
SP: Ryan Prager, Texas A&M
SP: Luke Holman, LSU
RP: Griffin Herring, LSU
DH/UT: Andrew Fischer, Ole Miss
Freshman All-SEC Team
Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas
Justin Lebron, Alabama
Dean Curley, Tennessee
Tre Phelps, Georgia
Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
Zane Adams, Alabama
Steven Milam, LSU
Ashton Larson, LSU
Cade Belyeu, Auburn
Liam Peterson, Florida
Nolan Souza, Arkansas
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Fernando Gonzalez, Georgia
1B: Blake Burke, Tennessee
2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky
3B: Jared Sprague-Lott, Arkansas*
3B: Mitchell Daly, Kentucky*
SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama
OF: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M
OF: Kavares Tears, Tennessee
OF: Peyton Holt, Arkansas*
OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
P: Mason Moore, Kentucky
*Ties (Ties are not broken)