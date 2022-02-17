Thursday AM Forecast: Thunderstorms will roll though later today

Make sure you have a way to receive warnings in the event storms in your area turn severe this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A cold front is coming through today and will make for a stormy afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s and showers will start up by mid-morning. Around noon, storms will start to organize, and each storm will bring the threat for gusty, potentially damaging winds and very heavy downpours. By evening commute time, the last of the storms will be working through. Have a way to receive warnings in the event a storm in your area becomes severe.

Just the Mississippi Counties are under a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe storms. This means that any storms that moves through on Thursday will have all the energy it needs to become severe. Storms that develop further north are most likely to turn severe. All areas are expected to see rain, a few rumbles of thunder, and wind gusts up to 40 mph regardless of risk category. The evening commute will be moving slow through these widespread showers and storms. Keep an eye out for water ponding in low lying areas. As the sun goes down, it will dry up and temperatures will fall into the 30s. FULL FUTURECAST VIDEO HERE.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— severe storms—please have access to alerts through Thursday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: After the cold front passes through, it will dry out and temperatures will fall. Friday afternoon highs will be capped in the mid-50s. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s over the weekend. Enjoy the weekend sunshine. Rain will return early next week with temperatures climbing back into the 70s. Some areas will be in the 80s by Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

