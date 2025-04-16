71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three-year-old caught in crossfire during shooting is 'stable,' police say

2 hours 28 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, April 16 2025 Apr 16, 2025 April 16, 2025 8:26 AM April 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A three-year-old was injured in a shooting on North 26th Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors on the scene said a car pulled up and started shooting at a group. The three-year-old was caught in the crossfire. 

The child was taken to the hospital and, due to the severity of their injuries, Baton Rouge Homicide Detectives were notified. 

Despite this, police said the child was currently listed as being in stable condition as of Wednesday morning. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days