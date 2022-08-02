Latest Weather Blog
Tax service workers allegedly lied on customers' forms; 3 arrested for defrauding La. relief program
BATON ROUGE- Three workers at a tax service are facing criminal charges after they allegedly used customers' tax forms to defraud a disaster relief program in wake of Hurricane Ida.
Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard and Erica Williams are facing charges for fraudulently submitting forms to receive refunds through a program that offered sales tax refunds for personal property destroyed in a natural disaster.
According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue, the three women worked for Global Tax Service and charged their clients up to $110 to submit the sales tax forms, which included fake information and inflated value of property losses. Clients told investigators they did not provide the fraudulent information that was later submitted on their behalf.
The three were booked into East Baton Rouge Prison. If convicted, they face up to five years in prison.
