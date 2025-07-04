Three adults, one teen accused of attempted murder following Assumption Parish shooting

PAINCOURTVILLE - Assumption Parish deputies arrested three men and a teenager accused of a Paincourtville shooting last week.

Deputies said they responded to the June 28 shooting along Ideal Street. After securing the area and finding several different calibers of bullet casings, deputies found a vehicle along La. 1 near Belle Rose that had been struck during the shooting.

Deputies added that four people were in the car during the shooting, which they said started from an argument that eventually got hot.

Authorities then identified 19-year-old Javvon Williams, 17-year-olds Harley Montay and Denarion Truehill, as well as a 16-year-old, as the shooting suspects.

On Wednesday, the three adults were booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on four counts each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The 16-year-old suspect was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.