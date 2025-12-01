56°
Third person arrested in 2022 Broadmoor Plantation Apartments killing
BATON ROUGE - A third person was arrested in a 2022 killing that happened at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments.
WBRZ previously reported that 20-year-old Timothy Chapman was shot and killed Dec. 19, 2022, during an attempted robbery.
On Monday, 26-year-old Charles Aites was arrested for first-degree murder.
Both Shaylea Thompson and Jeremiah Hayes were previously arrested for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted armed robbery.
