Third person arrested in 2022 Broadmoor Plantation Apartments killing

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A third person was arrested in a 2022 killing that happened at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments. 

WBRZ previously reported that 20-year-old Timothy Chapman was shot and killed Dec. 19, 2022, during an attempted robbery. 

On Monday, 26-year-old Charles Aites was arrested for first-degree murder. 

Both Shaylea Thompson and Jeremiah Hayes were previously arrested for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted armed robbery. 

