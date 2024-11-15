Thibodaux man sentenced to 30 years for manslaughter of inmate

NAPOLEONVILLE - A Thibodaux man was sentence to thirty years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections after beating a cellmate to death, according to District Attorney Ricky Babin.

According to the district attorney, Hilary Rivere, 58, was found with injuries inside his cell at the Assumption Parish Detention Center on March 31, 2023. Rivere was covered in blood and suffered significant injuries to his face and head, resulting in him being airlifted. He succumbed to his injuries.

Rivere shared a cell with Ronald Washington Jr., and detectives determined that Washington was the one who injured Rivere. Washington was booked with additional charges while still incarcerated and entered a guilty plea.