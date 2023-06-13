'The time has come' - Pat Sajak announces upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune will be his last

Pat Sajak is leaving “Wheel of Fortune,” announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last.

Sajak announced his retirement on twitter.

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

Sajak, 76, has hosted Wheel of Fortune since 1981. His co-host, Vanna White, came on in 1982. The pair have been working together for four decades and recently introduced Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, to fill in for White.