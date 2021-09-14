76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Pledge of Allegiance: Math, Science, and Arts Academy West

4 years 9 months 1 week ago Wednesday, November 30 2016 Nov 30, 2016 November 30, 2016 9:46 AM November 30, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st grade at the Math, Science, and Arts Academy West.

Trending News

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days