The Investigative Unit: Officer suspended after domestic violence arrest fired by St. Gabriel Police

ST. GABRIEL — A St. Gabriel Police officer arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on a woman has been fired from the force after previously being suspended without pay by the department, St. Gabriel Police said Friday.

Ronald Monroe Jr. was fired from the department after Police Chief Kevin Ambeau advised the St. Gabriel City Council of his plans to fire the officer at their Thursday meeting.

Monroe was arrested on July 29 for aggravated assault domestic abuse, as well as domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer. Monroe has a history of domestic abuse charges and was originally recommended for termination by Chief Ambeau, but was ultimately suspended without pay on Aug. 7 by a 4-1 City Council vote.

According to an affidavit, Monroe's girlfriend confronted him about an alleged affair and Monroe pulled a gun on her and shoved her when she tried to leave. When police arrived, Monroe allegedly took off running and was extremely uncooperative after his capture.

Monroe was employed by the St. Gabriel Police Department since March 2023 and most recently served on the department's K-9 unit, officers said.