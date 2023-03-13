The Capitol City getting ready for a busy weekend with big crowds

BATON ROUGE - The Capitol City is getting ready for a big weekend with two events drawing in visitors from everywhere.

The 38th annual Wearin' of the Green parade rolls the same weekend as LSU hosts the Women's NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Owner of The Shed barbecue Chez Ciccone says he is happy to know that Baton Rouge will host a portion of the tournament this year.

“We’re looking quite forward to filling this place and selling some barbeque and watching the Lady Tigers and cheering them on,” Ciccone says.

The Wearin' of the Green parade will roll Saturday morning at 10 a.m. If you can't make it out to the parade route, coverage of he event will start at 9:30 a.m. on WBRZ.

Both events happening at the same time means it’s going to be a busy weekend for Baton Rouge Police Department.

“We have a lot of officers that are going to be in place to accommodate the crowds,” Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

The department wants to assure people that officers will be out, patrolling and making sure the public is safe.

“Baton Rouge is safe. We have officers that are going to be in place to make sure that those persons that are coming from out of town are safe,” McKneely said.