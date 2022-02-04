39°
Texas businessman places $4.5M Super Bowl wager on Joe Burrow's Bengals

Source: WBRZ
By: Kalista Mitrisin
Photo: Cincinnati Bengals

HOUSTON - A Houston-based business mogul is betting millions of dollars that Joe Burrow and the Bengals will pull off the win in Super Bowl 56.

Jim McIngvale, otherwise known as "Mattress Mack", has placed a total of $4,534,000 on the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams. Caesars Sportsbook called it the "single-largest legal mobile sports wager of all-time."

McIngvale's bets, which were placed in Louisiana, have a potential payout of $7,707,800 if the Bengals win.

