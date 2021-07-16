Ten displaced by late night fire at Alvin Dark Avenue apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Ten people are displaced Friday morning, after the Baton Rouge apartment complex where they'd been staying suddenly became the scene of a chaotic fire late Thursday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it was around 9:14 p.m. when first responders rushed to the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Avenue and found fire coming from a first floor apartment.

The situation required immediate attention, flames were already racing towards an upstairs unit.

Firefighters jumped into action, making their way into the first floor apartment and containing the fire there before turning their attention to other parts of the complex impacted by the blaze.

A total of four units were affected by the fire and the building sustained $200,000 in damages.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the blaze and the Red Cross was on scene to help the ten individuals who'd been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.