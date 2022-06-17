Teenage killer takes plea deal after woman was gunned down in her driveway

BATON ROUGE - A teen who was 15 years old when he shot and killed a woman during an attempted break-in at the victim's home has taken a plea deal that will send him to state prison.

Xavier Cade, originally arrested as a juvenile, was facing a potential life sentence for murder after prosecutors chose to charge him as an adult. However, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Friday that Cade pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter, landing him a sentence of 25 years in prison with eligibility for parole after 18 years.

Cade, now 17 years old, was arrested in December 2019 for the killing of Angela Haymon, 74. Officials said Haymon was killed in her own driveway when she found Cade and his brother trying to break into her home.

Cade was shot in an exchange of gunfire with Haymon's husband and spent time in the hospital before he was booked for the killing.

But that wasn't the end of the troubles for Cade, who's been at the center of numerous WBRZ Investigative Unit reports.

In 2021, while awaiting trial in Haymon's killing, Cade tried to buy a gun—using counterfeit money—after his ankle monitor stopped working. Cade was also among a handful of teens who escaped the East Baton Rouge juvenile detention center during a jailbreak last year.