Teen infamous to law enforcement wanted for crimes across 3 parishes, considered armed and dangerous

Deputies are looking for a teen suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, wanted for a series of crimes across three parishes, including East Baton Rouge.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Malik Williams is wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish after he failed to show up in court for an armed robbery charge.

Deputies say Williams is also accused of vehicle theft and a string of vehicle burglaries in Lafourche Parish, which all happened on LA 1 and LA 308 in Raceland. He's also wanted for a vehicle burglary in Ouachita Parish.

WBRZ previously reported on then 18-year-old Williams when he and four other teens violently escaped the EBR Juvenile Detention Center one night in October 2021, attacking three guards with a shank before stealing their vehicle.

After his accomplices were captured in an overnight manhunt, Williams remained on the run for weeks until he was captured and arrested in Texas, where he fled with his girlfriend to evade authorities.

Williams was extradited to Baton Rouge, but it's unclear when or how he was ultimately released from custody.

Anyone who sees Williams or knows his whereabouts should not approach him, but officials are urging the public to submit anonymous tips to Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.