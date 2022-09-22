Tebow begins to move from football to baseball

Associated Press, ABC News

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has had his first workout with the New York Mets' instructional league in Florida.



Hundreds of fans showed up - many wearing Tebow football jerseys, some even wearing new Mets shirts with Tebow's name.



Less than a month ago, Tebow was in the Philippines working at his Christian ministry for special-needs and ill children. He's now one of 58 players on the Mets' instructional league roster, and at 29 he's also four years older than any other invitee.



At a news conference, Tebow said his new book "Shaken" describes the disappointment he felt after being cut by several NFL teams. He said, "I feel like it helps me with my testimony and relating to people that much more because a lot of people know what it's like to get fired from a job."