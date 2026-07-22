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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

2 hours 27 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2026 Jul 22, 2026 July 22, 2026 4:52 AM July 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

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