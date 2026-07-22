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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
6:35a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at College Dr/Exit 158
7a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on N 7th St NB/SB at Florida St
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7a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Plank Rd NB/SB at Hollywood St
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