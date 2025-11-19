Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Ferry service suspended in Plaquemine due to fog
4:40a: Police convoy due to fog in Manchac on I-55 SB between Manchac/ Exit 15 and I-10; CLEARED
5:30a: Police convoy due to fog in St Charles Parish/ Kenner Line on I-10 EB/WB between I-310/Boutte/Houma/Exit 220 and I-55/Exit 210; CLEARED
6:25a: Accident in South Burbank on Ben Hur Rd at Lake Edge Dr; CLEARED
6:55a: Accident in Zachary on Church St. (Hwy 64) at Old Scenic Hwy; CLEARED
7:10a: Accident. Two right lanes blocked. in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB before Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B, stop and go traffic back to 10/12 Split/Hammond/Exit 159; CLEARED
Trending News
7:10a: Accident With Injury in East Baton Rouge on Hooper Rd at Joor Rd; CLEARED
7:45a: Accident. Two right lanes blocked. in Inniswold on Siegen Ln NB at N Mall/Kinglet Dr; CLEARED
7:50a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Harding Blvd at Veterans Memorial Blvd; CLEARED
8:15a: Accident in Denham Springs on 4-H Club Rd NB/SB at Springwood Blvd; CLEARED
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Broadmoor High School Arts and Crafts Fest
-
Central Police arrest woman for BAC allegedly 2.5 times legal limit after...
-
Mayor Edwards' Chief Efficiency Officer, members of communications team laid off Monday
-
Southern University's Human Jukebox among finalists for HBCU Band of the Year
-
Ochsner doctor explains Type 1.5 diabetes diagnosis
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
-
LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...