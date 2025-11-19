TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

Ferry service suspended in Plaquemine due to fog

4:40a: Police convoy due to fog in Manchac on I-55 SB between Manchac/ Exit 15 and I-10; CLEARED

5:30a: Police convoy due to fog in St Charles Parish/ Kenner Line on I-10 EB/WB between I-310/Boutte/Houma/Exit 220 and I-55/Exit 210; CLEARED

6:25a: Accident in South Burbank on Ben Hur Rd at Lake Edge Dr; CLEARED

6:55a: Accident in Zachary on Church St. (Hwy 64) at Old Scenic Hwy; CLEARED

7:10a: Accident. Two right lanes blocked. in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB before Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B, stop and go traffic back to 10/12 Split/Hammond/Exit 159; CLEARED

7:10a: Accident With Injury in East Baton Rouge on Hooper Rd at Joor Rd; CLEARED

7:45a: Accident. Two right lanes blocked. in Inniswold on Siegen Ln NB at N Mall/Kinglet Dr; CLEARED

7:50a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Harding Blvd at Veterans Memorial Blvd; CLEARED

8:15a: Accident in Denham Springs on 4-H Club Rd NB/SB at Springwood Blvd; CLEARED