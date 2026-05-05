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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

2 hours 27 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 May 05, 2026 4:38 AM May 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

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