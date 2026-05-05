TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

4:25a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at College Dr/Exit 158

5:36a: Accident With Injury in Baker on Plank Rd SB at Bethany Dr; CLEARED

6:15a: Off ramp blocked due to vehicle fire in Gonzales on I 10 EB off-ramp to LA-44/Gonzales/Burnside/Exit 179