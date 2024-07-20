80°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tree blocking part of I-10 west in West Baton Rouge Parish cleared
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - DOTD crews cleared a portion of I-10 west in West Baton Rouge Parish that was blocked by a downed tree.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported the downed tree around 7:45 p.m. along I-10 at mile marker 146.
Trending News
The tree was out of the way by 8:45 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Sports2-A-Days: Port Allen Pelicans
-
SEC Media Days: Elko looks to get Texas A&M back on track
-
SEC Media Days: Texas enters conference, Florida needs resurgence
-
SEC Media Days: Alabama enters a new era under Kalen DeBoer
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...