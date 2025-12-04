52°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
A Flood Advisory is in effect until 8:30am for Portions of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson.
Trending News
5:35a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. I 10 WB at Bluebonnet Blvd/Exit 162
6:15a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Sullivan Rd at Hooper Road
6:30a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Essen Lane
6:45a: Traffic lights not working. Caution in Broadmoor on Florida Blvd
6:50a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy NB at Goodwood Boulevard
7a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Airline Hwy
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Councilman Hurst, Cajun Navy hosting Angel Tree holiday giveaway...
-
Zachary Police Department hosting tree decorating contest at station; voting lasts through...
-
Louisiana returns to Rose Parade for fifth consecutive year; Addis native John...
-
Richard Nelson appointed as Louisiana Community and Technical College System president
-
Man arrested after he allegedly drove drunk, caused crash that injured person...
Sports Video
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...