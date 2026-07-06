TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

4:45a: Accident; Vehicle in the tree line WB I-10 at MM 179 in Gonzales; CLEARED

5:20a: Accident in Mid City on Acadian Thwy at North Blvd; CLEARED

6:45a: Accident in Zachary on Hwy 19 at Lower Zachary Rd