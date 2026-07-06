74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute

1 hour 50 minutes ago Monday, July 06 2026 Jul 6, 2026 July 06, 2026 5:08 AM July 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

4:45a: Accident; Vehicle in the tree line WB I-10 at MM 179 in Gonzales; CLEARED

5:20a: Accident in Mid City on Acadian Thwy at North Blvd; CLEARED

Trending News

6:45a: Accident in Zachary on Hwy 19 at Lower Zachary Rd

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days