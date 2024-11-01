TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 West closed past Grosse Tete due to accident

GROSSE TETE - I-10 West is closed past Grosse Tete due to an accident, according to officials.

Officials also said I-10 West at Lobdell is also closed as a result of the accident.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route of LA 415 to LA 190 West. Two people were transported in non-critical condition as a result of the accident.