TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 West closed past Grosse Tete due to accident
GROSSE TETE - I-10 West is closed past Grosse Tete due to an accident, according to officials.
Officials also said I-10 West at Lobdell is also closed as a result of the accident.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route of LA 415 to LA 190 West. Two people were transported in non-critical condition as a result of the accident.
